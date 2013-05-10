Nokia Lumia 928 Hits Verizon May 16th for $99

It’s official. After much speculation, Verizon has finally announced the Nokia Lumia 928. The long-rumored Windows Phone handset will become available on May 16 for $99.99, and comes equipped with a PureView camera and 4.5-inch 1080p touch screen display. The good news for Verizon customers is that this is not a carbon copy of the Lumia 920.

Most notably, the 928 will feature improved audio recording technology that distinguishes it from the previous flagship. Nokia notes that the 928 comes equipped with three integrated “high-audio- amplitude- capture microphones” to record audio in “the noisiest environments.” The Lumia 920 successor will also come with "one of the most advanced loudspeakers available for smartphones" according to a Nokia representative.

Like its Lumia 920 predecessor, the 928 will feature an 8.7-megapixel Carl Zeiss lens. The Lumia 928 will also come with native camera apps such as Smart Shoot, which captures five images in one snap, and the HD video app Cinemagraph. The camera also comes with a Xenon flash and an aperture of f/2 for improved low-light photography, while the camcorder has its own LED light for HD video recording.

The device will run on a 1.5 dual-core Qualcomm processor with 1GB of RAM and comes with support 4G LTE networks. Nokia boasts that the 4.5-inch display features a pixel density of 334 ppi coated with Corning Gorilla Glass for durability. This is slightly higher than the Lumia 920's 332 ppi.

Nokia says the glass extends to the very edge of the phone. The Finnish-based manufacturer is also upholding the familiar polycarbonate-crafted design that we’ve seen with other Lumia handsets. Stay tuned for our full review of the Lumia 928.