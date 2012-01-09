Trending

Nokia Lumia 900 Coming to AT&T: LTE, 4.3-inch AMOLED Screen, Killer Cameras

LAS VEGAS -- There are Windows Phones, and then there are Windows superphones. The Nokia Lumia 900 is coming to AT&T's 4G LTE network, packing a 4.3-inch AMOLED Clear Black display and a high-end 8-MP Carl Zeiss camera. Nokia hopes to stand out from other Windows Phones in other ways with its design; it's made of injected-molded polycarbonate, which provides a solid feel while also allowing for different color options. It will be available in black and blue.

Nokia has paid a lot of attention to image quality, as both the back and front cameras have a f/2.2 aperture lens, which lets in a lot of light. During a quick demo the Lumia 900 created a very bright image during a video call. Like the Lumia 710, the Lumia 900 will come with Nokia Drive for free turn-by-turn GPS directions. Inside the device is a 1.4-GHz Qualcomm processor, which promises swift performance.

Nokia is working with CNN and ESPN to create exclusive tailor-made apps for Windows Phone to help add more value. EA is another top-tier partner, which is bringing more than 20 games to the device.

