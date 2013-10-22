Nokia Lumia 1520 vs Competition: Specs and Pricing Compared

Nokia Lumia 1520 HTC One Max Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Samsung Galaxy S4 LG G2 Apple iPhone 5s Starting Price $749 off-contract TBD $299 $199 $199 $199 CPU 2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 2.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 1.9-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 2.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Apple 64-bit A7 Display 6 inches / 1920 x 1080 5.9 inches / 1920 x 1080 5.7 inches / 1920 x 1080 5 inches / 1920 x 1080 5.2 inches / 1920 x 1080 4 inches / 1136 x 640 OS Windows Phone (third edition) Android 4.3 Android 4.3 Android 4.2.2 Android 4.2.2 iOS 7 Strorage 32GB onboard /64GB microSD 64GB onboard / 64GB microSD 32GB onboard / 64GB microSD 16Gb onboard/64GB microSD 32GB onboard 16GB, 32GB, 64GB onboard Battery 3,400 mAh 3,300 mAh 3,200 mAh 2,600 mAh 3,000 mAh 1,560 mAh Size 6.4 x 3.4 x 0.34 inches 6.5 x 3.2 x 0.41 inches 6.0 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches 5.4 x 2.7 x 0.31 inches 5.5 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches 4.9 x 2.3 x 0.3 inches Weight 7.4 ounces 7.6 ounces 5.9 ounces 4.6 ounces 5.0 ounces 3.95 ounces Cameras Rear / Front 20-MP / 2-MP 4-MP / 2.1-MP 13-MP / 2-MP 13-MP / 2-MP 13-MP / 2-MP 8-MP / 1.2-MP

Nokia's new Lumia 1520 is the first Windows Phone to sport a 6-inch display and quad-core processor, meaning Microsoft finally has a flagship smartphone that can go head-to-head with the best phones on the market. So how does the Lumia 1520 stack up? Quite well, actually.

On the outside, the Lumia 1520 packs a 6-inch 1920 x 1080 display. That's larger than the HTC One Max' 5.9-inch display as well as the Galaxy Note 3's 5.7-inch screen. Unfortunately, the Lumia is also one of the heaviest smartphones on the market at 7.4 ounces. In fact, it's nearly as heavy as the all-aluminum HTC One Max, which weighs 7.6 ounces.

MORE: 10 Amazing Pictures Taken with the Nokia Lumia 1020

Inside, the Lumia 1520 gets a blazingly fast quad-core 2.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, the same chip used in LG's G2. That's also a step up from the Snapdragon 600 found in HTC's One Max and Samsung's Galaxy S4. Apple's iPhone 5s, however, is the only handset to offer 64-bit processing power.

Where the Lumia 1520 really shines is in the camera department. The Lumia includes a 20-megapixel PureView camera with optical image stabilization. That's one of the largest image sensors found on a mainstream phone. Of course, Nokia's Lumia 1020 has a much larger 41-megapixel shooter, but the 1530 retains many of the same camera features.

The Lumia 1520 also outguns its competitors when it comes to battery size. With a 3,400 mAh pack under the hood, the 1520 has more capacity than the HTC One Max' 3,300 mAh battery and the Note 3's 3,200 mAh battery. The Lumia, however, will need all of that juice to power its massive display.

From the looks of it, the Lumia 1520 is every bit the top-of-the-line smartphone its Android and Apple competitors are. That said, we'll have to wait and see how good the 1520 really is when we get our hands on one in the coming weeks.