Nokia Lumia 1520 vs Competition: Specs and Pricing Compared

Nokia Lumia 1520 HTC One MaxSamsung Galaxy Note 3Samsung Galaxy S4LG G2Apple iPhone 5s
Starting Price$749 off-contractTBD$299$199$199$199
CPU2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8001.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6002.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8001.9-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6002.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800Apple 64-bit A7
Display6 inches / 1920 x 10805.9 inches / 1920 x 10805.7 inches / 1920 x 10805 inches / 1920 x 10805.2 inches / 1920 x 10804 inches / 1136 x 640
OSWindows Phone (third edition)Android 4.3Android 4.3Android 4.2.2Android 4.2.2iOS 7
Strorage32GB onboard /64GB microSD64GB onboard / 64GB microSD32GB onboard / 64GB microSD16Gb onboard/64GB microSD32GB onboard16GB, 32GB, 64GB onboard
Battery 3,400 mAh3,300 mAh3,200 mAh2,600 mAh3,000 mAh1,560 mAh
Size6.4 x 3.4 x 0.34 inches6.5 x 3.2 x 0.41 inches6.0 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches5.4 x 2.7 x 0.31 inches5.5 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches4.9 x 2.3 x 0.3 inches
Weight7.4 ounces7.6 ounces5.9 ounces4.6 ounces5.0 ounces3.95 ounces
Cameras Rear / Front20-MP / 2-MP4-MP  / 2.1-MP13-MP / 2-MP13-MP / 2-MP13-MP / 2-MP8-MP / 1.2-MP

Nokia's new Lumia 1520 is the first Windows Phone  to sport a 6-inch display and quad-core processor, meaning Microsoft finally has a flagship smartphone that can go head-to-head with the best phones on the market. So how does the Lumia 1520 stack up? Quite well, actually.

On the outside, the Lumia 1520 packs a 6-inch 1920 x 1080 display. That's larger than the HTC One Max' 5.9-inch display as well as the Galaxy Note 3's 5.7-inch screen. Unfortunately, the Lumia is also one of the heaviest smartphones on the market at 7.4 ounces. In fact, it's nearly as heavy as the all-aluminum HTC One Max, which weighs 7.6 ounces.

Inside, the Lumia 1520 gets a blazingly fast quad-core 2.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, the same chip used in LG's G2. That's also a step up from the Snapdragon 600 found in HTC's One Max and Samsung's Galaxy S4. Apple's iPhone 5s, however,  is the only handset to offer 64-bit processing power.

Where the Lumia 1520 really shines is in the camera department. The Lumia includes a 20-megapixel PureView camera with optical image stabilization. That's one of the largest image sensors found on a mainstream phone. Of course, Nokia's Lumia 1020 has a much larger 41-megapixel shooter, but the 1530 retains many of the same camera features.

The Lumia 1520 also outguns its competitors when it comes to battery size. With a 3,400 mAh pack under the hood, the 1520 has more capacity than the HTC One Max' 3,300 mAh battery and the Note 3's 3,200 mAh battery. The Lumia, however, will need all of that juice to power its massive display.

From the looks of it, the Lumia 1520 is every bit the top-of-the-line smartphone its Android and Apple competitors are. That said, we'll have to wait and see how good the 1520 really is when we get our hands on one in the coming weeks.

