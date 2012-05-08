Nokia Announces Exclusive Lumia Windows Phone Apps at CTIA

In terms of apps, Windows Phone might be profoundly lagging behind both Android and iOS, but Nokia is helping the platform along. At CTIA Wireless 2012, the company announced a barrage of new app partnerships for its Lumia Windows Phone devices.

First, the Finns struck deals across the board to make sports fans very happy, with the PGA Tour app exclusive to Lumias beginning June 12 on a special 12-month agreement. Additionally, the ESPN sports hub will be on board (an exclusive deal until May 2013), and a Fantasy Football app is slated to arrive in the fall.

Gamers should also be satiated with the onslaught of such familiar EA titles as FIFA, NBA Jam and more. Most interestingly, Nokia announced that Rovio is pushing out a Windows Phone version of Angry Birds Space, as well as other future games "as soon as possible."

Other apps of note include Groupon, PayPal, Time Magazine, Newsweek and Box. Given that Windows Phone's app gap is still one of the most frequently cited weaknesses of the platform, it's nice to see both Nokia and Windows making a concerted effort to improve the situation.

via Nokia