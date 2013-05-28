LG Confirms White Nexus 4, But Not Making Nexus 5

We didn’t see any new hardware at this year’s Google I/O, but that doesn’t mean Google and LG aren’t teaming up to launch a new Nexus handset. On Tuesday, the Korea-based electronics maker announced that a white version of the Nexus 4 will be available on May 29 in select markets.

This news comes as an LG executive reportedly said that the company will not be involved in manufacturing the long-rumored Nexus 5.

Like its black counterpart, Nexus 4 White is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro CPU with 2GB of RAM and comes with a 4.7-inch display packing 320 pixels per inch. It will also ship with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean out of the box.

Although LG has dubbed the new Google-branded smartphone as Nexus 4 White, the device’s body is actually half black and half white. The front of the handset looks just like the current version of the Nexus 4, while its back plate has received a white refresh.

LG’s announcement follows rumors that surfaced earlier this year hinting that the Nexus 4 would soon be available in white. Vietnamese website Tinhte.vn posted an entire gallery of Nexus 4 White images at the end of January, which depict exactly what LG has unveiled today.

The Nexus 4 White will be available in Hong Kong starting May 29th before making its way to other markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East over the next several weeks.

via The Verge