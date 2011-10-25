New Nokia Windows Phone Devices Leak Ahead of Wednesday Announcement

Nokia World kicks off tomorrow in London, which means tonight is the last chance for those notorious announcement leaks. Did it really come as a surprise to anyone that it's happened again? Specs and screens have popped up on WinRumors showing off two new phones that run Windows Phone 7—the Lumia 800 and 710—and The Nokia Blog claims it has gotten ahold of specs for what will likely be Nokia’s flagship phone, the Nokia 900.

Previously known as Searay, the Lumia 800 measures 116.5-by-61.2-by-12.1 mm, weighs 142 grams, and sports a boxy form factor. It will apparently offer 512MB of RAM and a battery life lasting up to 5 hours on 3G, but lacks a microSD slot for adding extra memory.

The Lumia 710, previously called the Sabre, is expected to be unveiled soon as well. There is a paucity of information on this model, but from what has emerged, it appears to be a lower-end device measuring 119-by-62.4-by-12.5 mm with 8GB of onboard storage and no microSD slot.

Over at The Nokia Blog, specs for the formerly code-named Ace—now the Nokia 900—have surfaced. The top-of-the-line phone will supposedly include a 1.4-GHz processor, 1GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, a 1800 mAh battery and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities.

We may see these new Nokia devices as early as November in some European markets, with formal launches in the United States by 2012. Stay tuned for formal confirmation on this piece of news, which should happen by tomorrow morning.

Via WinRumors, TheNokiaBlog