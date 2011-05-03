New iMac vs. MacBook Pro 17: Which is Right For You?

With Apple adding its exclusive Thunderbolt ports to the new iMac machines announced today, many users will be deciding between the stationary performance of an all-in-one desktop and the limited portability of a 17-inch MacBook Pro (also with Thunderbolt).
You may remember Thunderbolt as the hyper-speed data connection that transfers movies, photos, music and more at a whirlwind 10 GBps. Previously available only on MacBook Pro notebooks, Thunderbolt now graces both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac options (the larger version has two Thunderbolt ports). Thinking about a new Apple system for your home? See how the new iMac compares to the Apple laptop that's closest in size, the 17-inch MacBook Pro.
|Size
|21.5 inches
|21.5 inches
|27 inches
|27 inches
|17 inches
|Price
|$1,119
|$1,499
|$1,699
|$1,999
|$2,499
|Processor
|2.5-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5
|2.7-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5
|2.7-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5
|3.1-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5
|2.2-GHz quad-Core Intel Core i7
|RAM
|4GB (Up to 16GB)
|4GB (Up to 16GB)
|4GB (Up to 16GB)
|4GB (Up to 16GB)
|4GB (Up to 8GB)
|Storage
|500GB 7200 rpm
|1 TB 7200 rpm
|1 TB 7200 rpm
|1 TB 7200 rpm
|750GB 5400 rpm
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6750M (512MB)
|AMD Radeon HD 6770M (512MB)
|AMD Radeon HD 6770M (512MB)
|AMD Radeon HD 6770M (512MB)
|AMD Radeon HD 6750M graphics (1GB)
|Ports
|1 Thunderbolt, 4 USB 2.0, FireWire 800, MiniDisplay
|1 Thunderbolt, 4 USB 2.0, FireWire 800, MiniDisplay
|2 Thunderbolt, 4 USB 2.0, FireWire 800, MiniDisplay
|2 Thunderbolt, 4 USB 2.0, FireWire 800, MiniDisplay
|1 Thunderbolt, 3 USB 2.0, FireWire 800
|Optical
|Slot-loading DVD±RW 8x SuperDrive
|Slot-loading DVD±RW 8x SuperDrive
|Slot-loading DVD±RW 8x SuperDrive
|Slot-loading DVD±RW 8x SuperDrive
|Slot-loading DVD±RW 8x SuperDrive