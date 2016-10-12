New HP Spectre x360 is 13 Percent Thinner

The HP Spectre x360 13t earned our award for the best designed 2-in-1, and it's about to get even sleeker. Today, the company announced a new 13-inch Spectre x360 that it says is 13 percent thinner and 11 percent lighter than the previous version. It starts at $1,049.99 from HP and Best Buy.

The new Spectre is 13.8 millimeters thin and HP says it will weigh just 2.85 pounds. It will be powered by seventh-generation Intel "Kaby Lake" i5 and i7 CPUs, have storage options up to a 1TB PCIe SSD and include a 1080p display.

This model also introduces an infrared camera for facial login via Windows Hello and Fast Charge to fill the battery up to 90 percent in just an hour and a half. Additionally, it will have four speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen rather than two.

We found that the previous model had strong performance, great sound and a colorful display, so we're excited to review it and see what the new speakers and CPU bring to the table. On the other hand, we're hoping for a better keyboard; the last one felt a bit flat.

We're looking forward to getting the updated HP Spectre x360 into our labs for testing and a full review.

