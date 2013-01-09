MSI Announces Slidebook S20, Switches from Tablet to Ultrabook and Back in a Pinch

Today at CES 2013, MSI announced its Slidebook S20 convertible notebook. At first glance it looks like a tablet, but the display slides upward which essentially turns the S20 into an Ultrabook. Propping the display up also reveals the keyboard, giving you the ability to get work done on the go as opposed to being relegated to tapping on the screen to type out text.

On the specs front, the Slidebook S20 features an 11.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS 10-point touch screen, a 1.7-GHz Intel Core i5-3317U CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 4000, a 720p webcam, a 3-cell battery and Windows 8. The ports included on the S20 consist of a pair of USB 3.0 ports and a mini HDMI port as well as a full-size Gigabit Ethernet connector.

Weighing as little as 2.2 pounds, the MSI Slidebook S20 will retail for $1,299 and should be available at the end of this month. In the interim, stay tuned for a full review of the Slidebook S20 as well as continuing coverage of CES 2013.