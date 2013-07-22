Motorola's Moto X Phone's Specs and Design Appear in Leaked Photos

Motorola's Moto X phone has allegedly showed its face yet again in a leaked image tweeted by@EVleaks. The photo shows a rather handsome looking handset, with what appears to be some kind of checker or houndstooth pattern on its rear panel. The Motorola logo, which was spotted on previous leaked images also makes an appearance. The front of the leaked handset features three virtual Android buttons for Home, Back and Recent Apps.

At the same time, a series of images posted by Android Police and alleging to be of the Moto X running the Antutu benchmark have also appeared. The images seem to show the benchmarks for the new Motorola handset starting with a 1.7-GHz dual-core Qualcomm S4 Pro processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The handset's display is listed as 4.7 inches with a resolution of 720p.

The handset will also include an NFC chip, a 10-megapixel rear camera and 2.1-MP front camera. Not surprisingly, the Moto X in the photos seems to be running the latest version of Android, version 4.2.2. Equally unsurprising, there doesn't seem to be any kind of Android overlay running. From the looks of these specs, the Moto X phone could be a mid-range smartphone, and would be priced at around $99. That's not exactly the flagship we were hoping Motorola would release. Still, as we indicated, these photos are unconfirmed.

We'll surely find out more about the Moto X during Motorola's upcoming press event on August 1 in New York.

via: EVLeaks, Android Police