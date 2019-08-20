Trending

Forget the MacBook Air: Surface Laptop 2 Now $300 Off

The school year has arrived, which means it's time to go shopping for supplies. If you don't already own one, then your biggest expense will likely be a new laptop. Fortunately, Microsoft is selling the Surface Laptop 2, one of the best laptops for college students, at a steep discount. 

You can now buy the Surface Laptop 2 for just $799 with savings reaching as high as $300.

The base model (in Platinum) comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD and now goes for $799 after a $200 discount. If you need more storage, you can upgrade to 256GB and pay just $999, or $300 off the retail price.

Fortunately, that $300 discount will remain no matter how you configure the Surface Laptop 2 from there. So a model with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB will run you $1,299 (down from $1,599) while a model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD now costs $1,899 instead of $2,199. 

There are plenty of reasons to love the Surface Laptop 2 but our favorite thing about the laptop is its sleek design. Thin, lightweight and coated in Alcantara fabric, the Surface Laptop 2 is among the most unique clamshell laptops on the market. Combine those svelte looks with a gorgeous screen, solid performance and long battery life, and it's no wonder we consider this system such a good choice for students.

Microsoft didn't specify how long the sale would last, but we wouldn't wait for a better deal.

