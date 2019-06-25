Forget Prime Day: Surface Go Now Just $296

The Microsoft Surface Go is already one of the best budget devices on the market, and now it's cheaper than ever. Rakuten (via Beach Camera) is selling the base 64GB model of the Surface Go for just $296 after you apply a 15% off coupon code.

That's savings of more than 25% off the Surface Go's $399 retail price, making this one of the best deals we've seen on Microsoft's latest Surface tablet. This specific model has an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage.

Microsoft Surface Go for $296 via coupon code "SAVE15" ($104 off, Pentium Gold 4415Y/4GB RAM/64GB SSD)

There is some fine print to the deal. First, you'll need to be logged into Rakuten before you can apply the SAFE15 coupon code. That requires you to either make a new account (using your email address) or link to an existing Facebook or Google account.

Also, the deal is for the tablet only, not the optional mouse and keyboard accessories. If you want to transform this slate into a laptop replacement, then you'll need to spend an extra $79 ($20 off on Amazon) on the Surface Go Type Cover. The Surface Pen stylus is another $68 (down from $99 on Amazon).

The Surface Go is an impressive tablet that offers some compelling features at a surprisingly low price. The tablet's 10-inch, 1800 x 1200-pixel display is the main highlight because of its rich, vivid colors and excellent brightness. The Surface Go also offers solid performance and the Windows Hello facial recognition sign-in is super convenient.

It's not clear how long the Rakuten deal will last, so you might want to jump on it soon. You should also bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page to stay up-to-date on the latest laptops, tablets and accessories deals when Amazon's big shopping event kicks off on July 15th.