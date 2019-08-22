Act Fast: MacBook Air Now Just $750

Want a MacBook for school but don't want to pay Apple's premium prices? Then now is a great time to buy. Best Buy is selling the MacBook Air for as low as $750, with discounts reaching as high as $350 off.

If you want the cheapest laptop running macOS then go with the recently-discontinued MacBook Air, which is now selling for just $750 after a $250 discount. The specific model on sale has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

If you have another $100 to spare then we strongly recommend upgrading to the redesigned 2018 model, which has a more modern chassis, a newer processor and a gorgeous Retina display. At just $849 for a model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, this is one of the best deals we've seen on the last-gen MacBook Air. A model with the same specs but twice the storage is selling for $1,049.

MacBook Air (2018) now $1,049 ($350 off, Core i5 CPU/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

($350 off, Core i5 CPU/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD) MacBook Air (2019) now $1,099 ($350 off, Core i5 CPU/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

Even the new 2019 MacBook Air is on sale. Now $200 off, you can get the latest model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $899 after a $200 discount. Doubling storage capacity to 256GB will cost you $1,099 ($200 off).

Best Buy doesn't say how long these deals will last, so you should act fast, especially if you're eyeing the recently-discontinued model, which could soon disappear for good.