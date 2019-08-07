Killer Deal: New MacBook Air Already $200 Off

We don't often find discounts on brand new laptops, especially Macs. But a surprising deal at Best Buy drops the price of Apple's 2019 MacBook Air to the lowest we've ever seen.

The retail giant is selling the new MacBook Air, which went on sale just last month, for $899 after a $200 discount. This base model comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. If you need more storage, you can upgrade to a 256GB model ($1,099) and still get the $200 discount.

We're not sure why this one-month-old laptop is already on sale, but we're glad to see that all three color variants --- Silver, Space Gray and Gold --- are discounted the same amount.

Apple refreshed the redesigned MacBook Air in July by adding True Tone to the gorgeous Retina display and updating its troubled keyboard with improvements that should make the Butterfly switches more reliable. Everything else stayed the same from the previous model, including an elegant, slim design, powerful speakers and decent battery life.

You shouldn't contemplate whether to buy the new MacBook Air for too long. Best Buy hasn't specified when the sale will end, and we wouldn't be surprised if we don't see another one like it for a while.