LG Brings 4G LTE to the Masses with Optimus F Series Smartphones

LG wants to bring 4G LTE connectivity to the massses and, to accomplish that, the company has announced its new F Series mid-range smartphone line. Packing a crisp display and a host of slick features, LG may have a real winner on its hands. To get a better look at the F Series here at Mobile World Congress 2013, we went hands-on with the line's top dog F7 and came away very impressed with what we saw.

Thanks to its True HD IPS technology, the Optimus F7s 4.7-inch 1280 x 720-pixel resolution display produced gorgeous visuals. Images were sharp and colors were especially vibrant, even under the bright lights inside LG's booth. Under the hood, the F7 houses a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via the phone's microSD Card slot.

Up front is a 1.3-megapixel front-facing shooter, while the back is home to an 8-megapixel camera. Battery life for the F7 should last you all day, thanks to the phone's 2,540mAh battery pack.

Running on Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the F7 offers many of the apps available on LG's Optimus G Pro, including its 2nd-gen QSlide, Safety Care, Quick Memo and QTranslator. We were particularly impressed with QTranslator, as it allows users to view text using the F7's rear-facing camera and translate it on the phone's display in real-time, which should help when it comes to reading signs or menus abroad.

From what we saw, LG isn't resting on its laurels when it comes to its mid-range phones. The F7 proved responsive and offers a slew of great features. LG hasn't said whether the F Series will makes its way to our shores, but if it does we'll be sure to get our hands on some review units.