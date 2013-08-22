Lenovo Brings Back Start Button to Windows 8

Lenovo and SweetLabs today announced a deal that will make fans of the iconic Windows Start button very happy. The Chinese manufacturer has agreed to preload app distributor SweetLabs' Pokki suite of software in its Windows 8 devices, which will include the Pokki Start menu.

Taken out of the Windows operating system since Microsoft launched its touch-optimized Windows 8 environment, the Start button has been sorely missed by PC users. While we think there are better alternatives to bring back the Start menu in Windows 8, this seems to be a convenient out-of-the-box solution for new Lenovo users. Our review of Pokki found it an improvement over Windows 8's layout with great support for notifications and one-click app launchers.

Founded in 2008, the Google/Intel-backed SweetLabs developed Pokki to improve and complement the desktop app experience and has an existing distribution agreement with Acer. Other software that come in the bundle include Pokki's app store, featuring apps that are built for the desktop, and its game arcade. Lenovo devices preloaded with the Pokki suite of apps like the IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops and the IdeaCentre desktops will be available worldwide.