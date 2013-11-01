Apple iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c Hit Boost Mobile Nov. 8

Those averse to contracts now have another option when shopping for the iPhone. Boost Mobile has just announced that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c will land on its network Nov. 8, starting at $549 and $449, respectively.

That $549 price will get you a 16GB iPhone 5s, but Boost Mobile also sells the 32GB edition for $649 and the 64GB version for $749. The iPhone 5c will sell for $449 for 16GB and $549.99 for the 32GB variant. The iPhone 4 will also be available via the Sprint-owned carrier for $299.

As per usual, Boost Mobile owners will be able to purchase either iPhone model with its $55 unlimited Shrinking Payments plan. This means that the carrier will chop $5 off your monthly bill for every six on-time payments until your phone bill hits $40.

The news comes just after off-contract carrier Cricket announced it will also begin selling Apple’s newest smartphones last week. Cricket’s prices, however, are slightly higher at $599 and $499 for the 16GB iPhone 5s and 5c.