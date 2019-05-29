Intel’s Concept Gaming Laptop Has Two Screens and Tracks Your Eyes

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Dual screens, they’re not just for creators and mainstream consumers anymore. At least, not if Intel has its way. The company just unveiled a bonkers concept for a dual-screen gaming laptop, unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. According to our sister site, Tom’s Hardware, the design marvel is named the Honeycomb Glacier and features a pair of screens among other wild details.

And I know what you’re thinking. And no, it’s not the first gaming laptop to feature two screens --- that distinction goes to Razer and the original Blade Pro. But I’ve got to hand it to Intel --- this is the wildest design I’ve seen on a gaming laptop since Razer’s Project Valerie.

There’s a full traditional 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display at the top and a 12.3-inch half panel directly below, separated by a Tobii eye tracker. It's kinda like Asus’ ZenBook Pro Duo, but much, much funkier, especially since the smaller display is actually an automotive panel (Yay for infotainment!).

Besides the two screens and the eye tracking capabilities, what makes this concept stand out is the hinge. Relying on a clutch mechanism along the bottom hinge, you can maneuver the displays to stand at a variety of angles. It’s weird, but fun. A button releases the origami hinge so you can rest it like a normal notebook.

Spec-wise, Intel outfitted this dream machine with an eight-core 9th-gen Intel processor and with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. I’m a little surprised Intel went with a last-gen graphics card, but since it’s a concept, I guess making it work is more important right now than performance power. Ultimately, it’s unlikely for this concept to see the light of day in its current form, but I’m definitely going to be keeping an eye on the next couple of gaming laptop generations to see if and how this design comes into play in some manner.