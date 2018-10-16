Trending

New Huawei Matebook Can Transfer 1,000 Photos in 2 Seconds

Huawei's made a name for itself as a laptop maker with the highly-praised Matebook X Pro, and it's got another on the way soon. This news comes from the fine print in a slide given today at an event where the company was revealing its latest phablet-sized smartphones, the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X.

At the event, Huawei teased a feature of the new laptop: the ability to share 1,000 photos in 2 seconds, from a Mate 20 series device to the upcoming notebook. This preview was first reported by the eagle-eyed folks at our sister site Anandtech, who point out fine print that reads "The soon-to-be revealed HUAWEI MateBook in November will be the first laptop equipped with this function."

The lack of a Pro or X in the caption suggests this laptop may not be another high-end model, but one that's more affordable, such as the Matebook D. I gave the Matebook X Pro a 4.5/5 score, with an Editors' Choice award back in May, for its speedy performance, gorgeous screen, comfortable keyboard, MacBook Pro-like looks, solid port selection (both USB Type-C and Type-A) and its competitive pricing.

The Matebook X Pro is so good, in fact, that it had me — an Apple devotee — using Windows 10 without complaint.

