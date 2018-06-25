Huawei's Stylish Matebook D Is Now Just $599

The MateBook D is Huawei's answer to Apple's MacBook.

The 14-inch laptop sports an Apple-like metallic unibody, full-size chiclet keyboard, and a large trackpad. But whereas Apple's cheapest laptop starts at $999 and is horrifically outdated, the MateBook D is currently priced at $599 ($30 off) and packs an impressive array of tech.

The 14-inch machine has a 1080p touchscreen LCD, 2GHz AMD RyzenTM 5 2500U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon Vega RV graphics card.

If you're like most consumers, you're probably not too familiar with AMD's APU lineup. That's because for the past few years AMD has been playing catch up to Intel's CPUs.

However, AMD's quad-core Ryzen 5 mobile chips are designed to beat Intel's 8th-gen Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs. In our CPU tests, AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U and Intel's Core i5-8250U were neck and neck with each one winning different tests.

In fact, in most cases the AMD chip was a little bit faster or within striking distance of Intel's CPU, which makes it a serious contender in the mainstream space. The Ryzen chip also shined in video transcoding and the Radeon Vega GPU is noticeably superior with graphics.

The differences in performance are very minimal, which makes this laptop a solid pick for anyone who wants a stylish, mainstream laptop.