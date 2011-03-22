HTC Pyramid's 960x540 qHD Display Confirmed?

The existence of the HTC Pyramid and its qHD (960 x 540 pixels) display has been a beloved rumor for those who want to break the mold of 800x480 Android displays.

Now GSMArena has a photo of the Pyramid that may satiate pixel hungry smart phone shoppers. The image places the HTC Pyramid (above left) beside a 4.3-inch Desire HD, and proves two things. The first is that the Pyramid's display is indeed 4.3-inches, or the same exact size as the Desire HD on the right.

The second is a bit trickier. Here's GSM Arena's explanation.

If you take a closer look at the icons in the notification area - you will see that they're a little bit smaller than the ones on the Desire HD. This would indicate that the resolution is higher than the WVGA (480x800) of the Desire HD - hence the higher pixel density and icons looking smaller. Based on the number of small app icons on the Pyramid's screen, the display works out to be 960x540 pixels.

GSM Arena also did some compare-and-contrast with the aspect ratio of the display and mentioned that even the notification icons on the left-side phone are a little small too.

In addition to a higher-res screen, the HTC Pyramid is also expected to have a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor, 768 MB RAM, 8-MP camera, file sharing via DLNA, and Sense UI 3.0. Any pixel-counters excited for this handset?

Via GSM Arena