HTC Desire S Hands-On: Attractive Looks, New Sense UI Features

By News 

This morning, HTC announced a slew of new phones and the HTC Desire S was among them. A refresh of the Desire, complete with attractive unibody construction, the Desire S improves on the original, sporting a unibody design, front-facing 1.3-MP camera, and increased amounts of RAM (768MB) and internal storage (1.1GB). The 3.7-inch, 800 x480 screen, back-facing camera (5-MP), and 1-GHz processor remain the same. However, it now uses Android Gingerbread with HTC Sense 2.0, which includes a couple of UI features not found on the original.

We had a brief opportunity to play with the Desire S at HTC's booth and found it even more appealing than the original. We particularly liked the solid, unibody construction and design and the improved notification area. Check out the video below for a closer look.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.