HTC Desire S Hands-On: Attractive Looks, New Sense UI Features

This morning, HTC announced a slew of new phones and the HTC Desire S was among them. A refresh of the Desire, complete with attractive unibody construction, the Desire S improves on the original, sporting a unibody design, front-facing 1.3-MP camera, and increased amounts of RAM (768MB) and internal storage (1.1GB). The 3.7-inch, 800 x480 screen, back-facing camera (5-MP), and 1-GHz processor remain the same. However, it now uses Android Gingerbread with HTC Sense 2.0, which includes a couple of UI features not found on the original.

We had a brief opportunity to play with the Desire S at HTC's booth and found it even more appealing than the original. We particularly liked the solid, unibody construction and design and the improved notification area. Check out the video below for a closer look.