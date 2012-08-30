HP Envy Spectre XT TouchSmart Ultrabook: One Sweet 1080p Touchscreen

Expanding its Spectre line of Ultrabooks, HP has announced the Spectre XT TouchSmart, a 15-inch system with a 1080p touchscreen. This Windows 8 machine is also the first HP system with a Thunderbolt port.

Unlike the HP Envy Spectre 14 that we reviewed, the Spectre XT TouchSmart does not have a glass lid. However, its aluminum design still looks very attractive, and doesn't pick up nearly as many fingerprints. At its thickest, the XT TouchSmart is just 0.7 inches, and it weighs 4.8 pounds, which is light for a 15-inch notebook. Like the more recent HP Envy 4, it also has a soft-touch base that feels really comfortable when carrying the system.

Up close we loved the clarity and colors offered by the full HD screen, as well as its responsiveness when performing Windows 8 gestures.

Another feature of this notebook is the 90 days of free HP SmartFriend Setup and SmartFriend Complete, a concierge-like service that will pick up within one minute and answer any question related to the notebook.

The system will also have a backlit keyboard, Beats Audio, and third-generation Intel Core processors. Like other premium HP notebooks, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements is also included. Other ports include HDMI and USB 3.0.

The Spectre XT TouchSmart will be available in December, and start at $1,399.