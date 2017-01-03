HP EliteBook x360 Is Thinnest Business 2-in-1 You Can Get

HP is bringing convertible laptops to work with its EliteBook x360, which the company announced at the CES tech trade show in Las Vegas. The new notebook comes with an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, an integrated Sure View privacy screen and a 13.3-inch display with up to 4K resolution.

The laptop will be available in late January, but HP has yet to announce a price. This isn't the first laptop to feature HP's Sure View technology, which serves as an integrated screen protector that makes the display hard to see at an angle, but it's now clear that the company will be integrating Sure View among several business models.

When we went hands-on with the device, we were impressed with just how thin it is. It’s a sleek 0.59 inches thick, which HP says is the thinnest laptop among business-class 2-in-1s. (Others in the consumer space, such as Acer’s Spin 7, are even thinner.) We also appreciated the conference-call specific buttons on the function row and a combination of USB Type-C and legacy ports.

Starting Price: TBA

Available: Late January 2017

Key Specs: Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro CPUs, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3, 13.3-inch display with optional 4K resolution, biometric authentication and integrated privacy screen.

What's New: The HP EliteBook x360 is just 0.59 inches thin, which HP says is the thinnest business ultraportable around.

Why You Should Care: HP’s combination of sleek and slim design and privacy and security features make the EliteBook x360 a portable device that keeps your data safe and sound, even when others are looking.

