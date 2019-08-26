Killer Deal: HP Chromebook x360 Now $150 Off

If you want a premium Chromebook but without the premium price, then Best Buy has a deal for you.

The retailer is selling the HP Chromebook x360 14 for just $449 after a $150 discount.

HP Chromebook x360 14 now $449 ($150 off, Core i3 CPU/8GB of RAM/64GB eMMC storage)

The specific model on sale has a Core i3-8130U CPU and 8GB of RAM, which should be more than enough power to the famously lightweight Chrome OS without any performance issues. You also get a 64GB flash storage drive, which is pretty tight, but remember, most of what you download on a Chromebook gets put in the cloud.

HP rates the Chromebook x360 14's battery life at 13 hours and 30 minutes, but don't be surprised if you get closer to 10 hours of real-world use.

What really makes this deal stand out is the Chromebook x360's 14-inch, 1080 touch screen. It's rare to find a touch screen at this price, especially one with full HD resolution. That touch-sensitive panel can be used to its greatest potential on the Chromebook x360, which has a flexible hinge that allows the laptop to transform into a tablet.

At 3.7 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the Chromebook x360 isn't the smallest 14-inch laptop, but it won't weigh you down when you're traveling.

While we haven't reviewed this specific model, the user reviews on Best Buy speak for themselves. After 571 reviews, the Chromebook x360 14 has an excellent rating of 4.7 stars. Owners of the laptop seem to be most impressed by its fast speed and vivid display.

Chromebooks have come a long way in recent years and are now viable alternatives to Windows 10 and macOS laptops, especially for students who could benefit from a fast, cloud-based OS. Of course, you still need great hardware, which is what the Chromebook x360 14 offers, and now at a super-low price.