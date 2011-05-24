How To Use Android to Share Facebook and Twitter Content

One of the things we love about Android is that you can easily share photos or web articles things with your Facebook friends and Twitter followers right from within the camera and browser applications. Right now on the iPhone you have to leave the pictures and browser apps and open your social networking apps first to share content. Who needs that extra step?

To Share Links:

Click the Menu button in the browser. Click More. Tap Share Page. If you have the Facebook and Twitter apps installed, you’ll see those choices show up in the menu. Tapping Facebook will automatically start an update you can post to your feed with the link embedded. Same thing goes with Twitter. Add a comment to the update and post.

To Share Photos: