Apple's software updates tweak features, fix bugs and generally just make the operating system run a bit smoother. The company frequently releases these software updates, and though most of them don't alter the OS significantly, they make subtle improvements to the user experience and battery life. Here's how to update the OS on your iPhone 5.

1. Navigate to the Settings menu, then tap General.

2. Tap Software Update. Your iPhone 5 will then check to see if there's an update available.