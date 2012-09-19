How to Make Restraurant Reservations Using Siri in iOS 6

Need to make a quick reservation at a swanky restaurant across town? Siri’s got you covered.

• Download and install the latest OpenTable app from the App Store.

• Long press the Home button and say, “Make reservations at,” and the name of the restaurant followed by the desired time.

• Select the specific restaurant you want on the next screen if the one you choose is part of a chain.

• Review the card that pops up displaying your reservation information. If all of the information is correct, tap Make Reservation.

• Tap Confirm when Siri brings you to the OpenTable app and your reservation will be made.

