How to Download iOS 7

The moment Apple fanatics have been waiting for is finally here. After months of teasing, iOS 7 is now available for anyone with a compatible iPhone or iPad, delivering a completely reinvented user experience. If you're still wondering how to get the OS on your device, follow these simple steps.

1. Make sure your device is compatible. iOS 7 supports iPhone 4 and later, iPad 2nd generation and later, iPad mini and iPod touch 5th generation.

2. Choose "Settings" from your device's home screen.

3. Select "General" from the settings menu.

4. Select "Software Update." Make sure you have at least 3.1 GB free on your device, and back up any important files on iCloud or iTunes.

5. Hit the "Download and Install" icon at the bottom of the update screen. All that's left to do is wait patiently and enjoy your brand new operating system!