How To Create a Pivot Chart Without a Pivot Table in Excel 2013

Sometimes you want the flexibility and interactivity of a pivot chart without the hassle of creating a new pivot table. Fortunately, Microsoft Excel 2013 provides exactly that capability. In just a few simple steps, you can create a pivot chart from raw data.

1. Click anywhere inside the data you wish to use for your chart.

2. Click the "Insert" tab at the top of the screen.

3. Click "Recommended Charts" or "PivotChart" on the Ribbon.

4. Select a Chart with the PivotChart icon in the upper right corner.

5. Choose filtering options using the interactive controls on the newly created pivot chart.