Samsung Galaxy Book May Feature Stylus, LTE

Samsung is planning a big tablet update that might be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this weekend.

Earlier this week, an app popped in the Windows Store and indicated support for a mysterious Windows 10-based tablet known as the Samsung Galaxy Book. Yesterday (Feb. 23), MSPoweruser, the Microsoft rumors site that first noticed the app, thinks the Galaxy Book will feature LTE connectivity and support the company's S Pen stylus.

The tablet might also come with support for Samsung's Air Command, a feature that lets you use the S Pen to select on-screen apps, digitally write on the display, and connect to Samsung Notes. The S Pen might also support a digital eraser, according to MSPoweruser.

Samsung is holding a special press event in Barcelona on Sunday (Feb. 26). Rumors abound that the company will unveil new tablets, including one running Windows and designed for corporate users. There's also a good chance that Samsung will showcase a consumer-focused slate running on Android.

However, Samsung isn't expected to showcase its new high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S8, at the show. The company has already said it won't unveil the device at Mobile World Congress, and is now rumored to be planning an event March 29 in New York for the big reveal. The Galaxy S8 will reach store shelves in April.

Major details about the Galaxy Book, such as its processor and design, are still unknown, but the Windows Store app indicates that the tablet will feature a smart dimming feature that will adjust screen brightness based on ambient light. There's also some speculation that the tablet could come with a 10.2-inch screen, though that hasn't been confirmed.

The Galaxy Book, in other words, looks to be a reality, and could make its debut Sunday. As always, we'll be there to fill you in on all the latest news from the big mobile show.