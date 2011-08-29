gScreen SpaceBook, Dual 17-inch Screen Laptop, Finally Coming in November

First announced in 2009, gScreen announced that the SpaceBook, a laptop with dual 17-inch displays, will be available to customers in November. Starting at $1,899, both 17-inch panels have a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and slide out from the center to sit side by side. The SpaceBook, which weighs 10 pounds, has a frame and lid are made from a magnesium alloy.

Going by gScreen's website, it looks like the SpaceBook will have first-generation Intel Core processors. Standard through all models is an Nvidia GeForce GTS 520 GPU, and a 500GB, 7,200-rpm hard drive. The $1,899 configuration has a 2.66-GHz Intel Core i5-560 processor and 4GB of RAM; the $1,999 model has a 2.66-GHz Intel Core i7-620M processor and 4GB of RAM; and the $2,099 configuration will have a 1.73-GHz Intel Core i7-740 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Consumers can reserve both models now through gScreen's website, but the $1,899 config requires a down payment of $695, and the $1,999 and $2,099 models require a down payment of $795. All models come with a 30-day money back guarantee.