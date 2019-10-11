Google Pixelbook Go Fully Revealed With Striking New Design

The Pixel 4 isn't the only device being unveiled at Google's big hardware event next week. 9to5Google went hands-on with what the site believes is a prototype of the Pixelbook Go, Google's next Chromebook. Based on their report, the PixelBook Go will be everything we expect from a Google product: quirky, colorful and premium.

9to5Google not only described the Pixelbook Go's design but posted high-res images of the laptop's every angle. The first thing you'll notice about the Pixelbook Go is that the grippy underside has a corrugated texture that 9to5Google says feels "similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog’s mouth." The site got to see the soft pink color variant of the Pixelbook Go, which has an eye-catching coral underside. It's a pleasing and unusual look but I can't help but be reminded of those colorful rubber cases people put on the lid of their MacBook.

The lid of the notebook has a more traditional silver finish, which 9to5Google says feels smooth, as if there were a coat of paint over it. Ports on the Pixelbook Go are limited to two USB-C inputs (one on each side) and a headphone jack.

The inside of the Pixelbook Go looks similar to a MacBook, as 9to5Google notes. Above a 13.3-inch display are a 2MP webcam and far-field microphones for picking up "Hey, Google" commands from afar. On the deck are a keyboard that supposedly feels like the one on the first-gen Pixelbook, a pair of top-firing speakers that 9to5Google says "sound way better" than those on the 2016 MacBook, and a large touchpad.

9to5Google also posted the Pixelbook Go's specs, confirming that the Chrome OS laptop will have a 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K display (16:9 aspect ratio) and come with an Intel Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also pack a Titan C security chip and be available in either "Just Black" or "Not Pink."

We're just a few days away from Google's Oct 15 hardware event, where the company is expected to reveal the Pixelbook Go alongside a suite of Pixel products (highlighted by the Pixel 4). We'll provide you full, as-it-happens coverage of the spectacle along with hands-on impressions (if permitted) of any laptops or tablets. Until then, we recommend checking out 9to5Google's full photo gallery for a first glimpse at the Pixelbook Go.

Credit: 9to5Google