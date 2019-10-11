Trending

Google Pixelbook Go Fully Revealed With Striking New Design

The Pixel 4 isn't the only device being unveiled at Google's big hardware event next week. 9to5Google went hands-on with what the site believes is a prototype of the Pixelbook Go, Google's next Chromebook. Based on their report, the PixelBook Go will be everything we expect from a Google product: quirky, colorful and premium. 

9to5Google not only described the Pixelbook Go's design but posted high-res images of the laptop's every angle. The first thing you'll notice about the Pixelbook Go is that the grippy underside has a corrugated texture that 9to5Google says feels "similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog’s mouth." The site got to see the soft pink color variant of the Pixelbook Go, which has an eye-catching coral underside. It's a pleasing and unusual look but I can't help but be reminded of those colorful rubber cases people put on the lid of their MacBook. 

The lid of the notebook has a more traditional silver finish, which 9to5Google says feels smooth, as if there were a coat of paint over it. Ports on the Pixelbook Go are limited to two USB-C inputs (one on each side) and a headphone jack. 

The inside of the Pixelbook Go looks similar to a MacBook, as 9to5Google notes. Above a 13.3-inch display are a 2MP webcam and far-field microphones for picking up "Hey, Google" commands from afar. On the deck are a keyboard that supposedly feels like the one on the first-gen Pixelbook, a pair of top-firing speakers that 9to5Google says "sound way better" than those on the 2016 MacBook, and a large touchpad. 

9to5Google also posted the Pixelbook Go's specs, confirming that the Chrome OS laptop will have a 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K display (16:9 aspect ratio) and come with an Intel Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also pack a Titan C security chip and be available in either "Just Black" or "Not Pink."

We're just a few days away from Google's Oct 15 hardware event, where the company is expected to reveal the Pixelbook Go alongside a suite of Pixel products (highlighted by the Pixel 4). We'll provide you full, as-it-happens coverage of the spectacle along with hands-on impressions (if permitted) of any laptops or tablets. Until then, we recommend checking out 9to5Google's full photo gallery for a first glimpse at the Pixelbook Go. 

Credit: 9to5Google

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.