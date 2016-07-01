Gigabyte Aero 14 Packs Gaming Muscle in Sleek Business Suit

Business and gaming laptops are usually pretty different. Gaming laptops are often large, heavy beasts with eye-catching looks and incredible performance. Business notebooks tend to be a little sleeker with a focus on portability and a focus on long battery life to last through a day at the office or some business travel.

Gigabyte's Aero 14 claims to pack everything you need for both business and gaming in one $1,600 laptop. Gigabyte is selling the Aero 14 exclusively on Newegg. It comes in black, orange and green.

The Aero comes with an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, which we've seen this year in both gaming laptops like the Acer Aspire V15 Nitro and Alienware 17 R3 as well as the ultra-slim Samsung Notebook 9. It also boasts an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M with 3GB of VRAM for gaming-caliber graphics, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 display.

MORE: The Best Gaming Laptops

Gigabyte claims that its 94.24Wh battery will last for 10 hours of productivity use, but I'm sure that will drop like a rock for gaming. Productivity users will also appreciate USB Type-C for the latest peripherals and a PCIe SSD for quick file transfers.

Besides the graphics card, gamers will enjoy customizable macro keys on the keyboard that they can program for their favorite titles.

The entire laptop is just .78 inches thin, which is slim enough to easily slip in a backpack or briefcase. However, I'm worried there's not enough space for ventilation, which could mean soaring temperatures or loud fans working overtime. (We'll have to see in our testing.)

We hope to get the Aero 14 in our labs soon to test it for both work and play. Stay tuned.