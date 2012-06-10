Genius Touchpad Plus Keyboard Slides for Lefties, Detaches for Presentations

Whether you're using a media center PC from 10 feet away or typing into a tablet that's right in front of you, Genius's upcoming Touchpad Plus Keyboard has something to offer you. The simply named product prototype which Genius unveiled at its Computex 2012 booth features a 2.4-GHz wireless keyboard and touchpad, which sit separately on a thin metal mount from which they can be removed and rearranged for left-handed or right-handed use.

In a brief hands-on at the Genius booth, we were impressed with the generous size of the touchpad surface, the responsive chiclet keys on the keyboard and the easy ability they provide to swap their positions within the mount. If you're a lefty, you can position the touchpad to the left of the keyboard. If you're a righty, put it on the right.

Even better, you can detach the touchpad altogether and use it from 10 to 15 feet away to manipulate content such as presentation on your screen. The huge pad supports multitouch gestures and will be compatible with Windows 8's Metro gestures when it comes out later this year.

There's no word yet on pricing for the Genius Touchpad plus Keyboard, which will hopefully have a more specific name when it ships later this year. Check out the video below for a look at how it works.