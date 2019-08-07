This Could Be Samsung's New Galaxy Book S Laptop

Update Aug 7: It's official! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book S at its Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York. Click here to find out more.

So, Samsung's already revealed its next tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, which means the company is probably ready for its next laptop ... yes, Samsung still makes laptops. Meet the Galaxy Book S, which might run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

The first details about this notebook — it's suspected to run Windows 10 and pack a Snapdragon 855 chip — leaked last month, but the latest proof comes from press images from noted leaker Evan Blass. In tweets posted from his private, locked account, Blass shared photos of the Galaxy Book S, which rocks thin bezels and lid that's curved towards the back, reminiscent of Sony's original Vaio designs.

Blass also shared a top-down angle of the Galaxy Book S, though it's much less interesting. The most noteworthy part of this shot is a pair of holes that look like they'd be used for near-field mic, which Samsung would likely want for both Bixby and Cortana.

Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for everything you need to know about the Galaxy Book S and the Tab S6.