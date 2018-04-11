Intel 8th Gen CPUs come to HP Pavilion, Pavilion x360 Laptops

HP's unveiled the latest generation of its 14-inch and 15-inch Pavilion and Pavilion x360 laptops.

Not only do all of these models feature Intel's 8th Gen Core processors, but each includes HP's Fast Charge technology, so you can bring its battery from empty to 50 percent in approximately 45 minutes.

MORE: HP Spectre vs. Envy vs. Pavilion vs. EliteBook vs. Omen vs Chromebook

Pavilion x360 14, Pavilion x360 15

The major upgrade here is that Pavilion x360s now feature Intel's 8th Gen Core series processors, and these laptops have optional discrete Nvidia (14-inch) and AMD (15-inch) graphics. The Pavilion x360 comes in Natural Silver, Pale Gold and Sapphire Blue.

HP's also shrunk the bezels on the left and right sides, which have gone from 12.7 millimeters to 6.5 millimeters. In terms of ports, the x360 laptops have both a USB Type-C port and dual USB Type-A 3.1 ports.

The new Pavilion laptops also benefit from slight aesthetic upgrades, including a geometric speaker grill and chrome-plated hinges. The pattern on the keyboard deck has changed from a curved pattern to one with vertical lines.

Pricing starts at $499 for the 14-inch x360, with a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive and a 1366 x 768-pixel touchscreen. The $729 Core i5 processor model includes 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080-pixel touchscreen. The 15-inch model costs $759 and includes a Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a 1920 x 1080-pixel touchscreen.

HP's selling models of the 14-inch Pavilion x360 laptop with an Nvidia MX130 GPU, while the 15-inch model can be purchased with an AMD Radeon 530 GPU.

HP's also selling a Premium model of the 14-inch x360, which includes a unibody metal keyboard deck chassis and a fingerprint reader found on the right side of the machine, near its volume button, so it's accessible in all modes. This machine starts at $749, and there will be an optional world-facing camera built into the keyboard deck, for use in tablet mode.

Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15

HP's made its Pavilion lines easier to open, by adding an hour-glass design to the front edge, where the lid and deck taper inward, s0 your fingers can open it with less effort. Not only will that make the machine easier to open, but a new hinge design lifts the keyboard deck up and makes for better typing angles, which certain HP Envy laptops already do.

The Pavilion features 8th Gen Core i processors, and the option for AMD Ryzen processors in the 15 inch models. Intel Optane memory adds improved performance, and optionally you can upgrade to Nvidia or AMD discrete graphics. HP claims the Pavilion will last up to 11.75 hours on a single charge.

The Pavilion comes in six color options, including a Mineral Silver, Pale Gold, Sapphire Blue, Velvet Burgundy, Tranquil Pink and Ceramic White. HP's making those colors look fantastic with an Advanced Electro Deposition finishing process for a matte finish with a metallic look.

The Pavilion starts at $629 for the 14-inch Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a 1366 x 768-pixel non-touch screen. The $699 Pavilion 14-inch upgrades you to a 256GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080-pixel screen. The 15-inch model costs $739 and packs a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive.

HP Laptop Guide