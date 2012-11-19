Early Windows Phone 8 Adoptees Report Random Reboot Woes

Some early mobile Microsoft adoptees have started reporting that the early Windows Phone 8 hero handsets to hit the streets have been acting, well, less than heroic. Unhappy customers have taken to forums in droves to complain about freezing, rebooting and battery life woes for the HTC 8X and Nokia Lumia 920 alike.

The Verge stumbled across dozens of complaints on the WPCentral, Microsoft and Nokia forums. The worst complaints seem reserved for the HTC 8X, which apparently has a nasty tendency to reboot at random times for some users. That issue didn't rear its head during our time with the handset, but The Verge claims its testing unit "has rebooted on more than one occasion." Our experiences with the phone did reveal an appalingly short battery life, however.

Some Nokia 920 owners have also complained about rebooting woes, lackluster battery life and freezing issues. Again, we did not run into any of those problems during our testing. Nokia said that it's investigating the matter, claiming that the issue only affects a small number of Lumia 920 handsets.

"We are investigating but suspect some apps may be at the root of the issue when left running in the background," the company told TechCrunch. "While we learn more, we advise people when finished with an application to navigate away using the back button to ensure it is no longer active."