Surface Book 2 Gets $415 Price Cut Ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is still a few days out, but that's not stopping Amazon from offering early laptop deals for eager shoppers who don't want to wait. Currently, you can score our favorite 2-in-1 convertibles for hundreds below retail.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Microsoft Surface Book 2 for $1,084 from Amazon. Traditionally priced at $1,500, that's $415 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration laptop. It's also $15 cheaper than Microsoft's current sale price and one of the best laptop deals we've ever seen.

Buy the Surface Book 2 for $1,084 at Amazon

It features a 13.5-inch 3,000 x 2,000 PixelSense display, 3.5GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

We reviewed the Surface 2 and loved its clean, innovative design, USB Type-C port, and brilliant display. We were also impressed by its battery life, which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes.

The Surface Book 2's keyboard feels great and easily detaches from the lid to convert it into tablet mode. The optional Surface Pen (sold separately) remains the best stylus around. It's nearly lag-free and has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.

On the Geekbench 4 overall performance test, the Surface Book 2 achieved a score of 12,221, beating the 7,658 category average. Although it lost to the Spectre (13,568, Core i7-8550U) and the XPS 13 (14,158, Core i7-8550U), it beat the the Miix 720's score (8,434 Core i7-7550U).

This deal is for a limited time only, so act fast to score this versatile portable PC for a stellar price.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Convertible Laptop