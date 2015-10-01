Dell's New 15-inch Mobile Workstation Looks Gorgeous

Taking a page from its XPS consumer notebook line, Dell's restyled Precision 15 5000 Series mobile workstation boasts a shrunken design that crams a 15.6-inch display into a chassis that's the size of some 14-inch notebooks. Starting at $1,399, the Precision 15 has an Infinity Edge display, weighs less than 4 pounds, and can be configured with Nvidia Quadro graphics.

Like the consumer-focused XPS 13, the Precision 15's Infinity Edge display is the star of the show, creating a near bezel-less design that not only looks great, but shrinks the overall footprint of the notebook. Customers can choose between a 1080p non-touch IPS display, or an IGZO UHD (3840 x 2160) touch panel that's capable of displaying 100 percent of the Adobe color gamut.

Powering the display will be an Nvidia Quadro M1000M GPU with 2GB of DDR5 memory, or Intel Pro Graphics 530. The Precision 15 will run Intel's new Skylake processors, and can be configured with either a 2.3-GHz Core i5-6300HQ, a 2.7-GHz Core i7-6820HQ, or a 2.8-GHz Xeon E3-1505M quad core processor. Two DIMM slots can accommodate up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and customers can also add up to 1TB of storage.

Size-wise, the tapered Precision 15 measures 14.06 x 9.27 x 0.45-0.66 inches, and has a starting weight of 3.93 pounds. It will have two USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an SD card reader and HDMI. Customers will also be able to choose from a 56-Watt-hour battery that should deliver 11 hours of juice, or an 84-Watt-hour battery which will provide up to 16 hours, according to Dell.

The Precision 15 5000 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2015; we're certainly interested to see what it can do.

