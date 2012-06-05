Dell Inspiron 2012 Lineup: Sleek Designs for Back-to-School

Summer just started, but all students out there know that they'll be returning to the classroom soon enough, and Dell wants to make sure you go back in style. In that regard, the new Dell Inspiron lineup has something for everyone, from customizable lids to powerful audio and robust performance from Nvidia graphics and 3rd Generation Intel CPUs. Find out which Dell Inspiron is right for you.

Inspiron 13z and 14z Ultraportables (Starting at $599)

Starting at $599, the Dell Inspiron 13z and 14z include some handy specs when it comes to wireless connectivity. There's Bluetooth 4.0, optional broadband, and Intel's Wireless display technology for streaming full 1080p video and 5.1 surround sound to a nearby television. With a Core i3 processor, the system should last as much as 7 and a half hours on a charge. Plus, the lids are interchangeable.

Dell Inspiron 15R (Starting at $549)

Dell knows that students want a stylish notebook. That's why they built the Dell Inspiron 15R with a sleek-looking candy-red lid. But Dell also knows that students are sometimes fickle, so instead of changing your laptop along with your major, this $549 notebook includes a SWITCH lid that can be replaced with the color of your choice.

Dell Inspiron 15R and 17R Special Edition (Starting at $1,099)

The Dell Inspiron 15R and 17R Special Edition notebooks are study-friendly computers that pack powerful, 3rd generation Intel Core processors and discrete graphics for intense productivity assignments, but, with 1080p displays, Skullcandy speakers and Waves MaxxAudio software built-in, these machines also know how to party.

