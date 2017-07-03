Dell Inspiron Gaming Laptop with 1050Ti GPU Just Dropped to $900

If you've got your heart set on a sub-$1,000 gaming laptop, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming may be for you.

It packs a respectable list of components, like a GTX 1050Ti graphics card and 256GB SSD, yet it only costs $899.99. That's $50 under Dell's price for the same laptop.

Design-wise, the Inspiron 15 is a very attractive laptop that could easily pass for a mainstream system. Its interior consists of a full-size keyboard with number pad and an oversized touchpad. Along the sides you'll find a bevvy of ports including three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and a built-in media card reader, although it's not very future-proof since it lacks USB Type-C or Thunderbolt ports.

Powering the system is a 2.5-GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There's also a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB graphics card, which is more than enough to play some of today's most popular titles at medium settings.

Lastly, Dell outfitted its understated gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display. To be fair, we have seen cheaper gaming systems from Dell — this 4K Inspiron comes to mind — but they usually make a big compromise. In the case of the 4K Inspiron, it used an older GTX 960M graphics card, whereas this system packs a newer, 1050Ti card.

Hardcore gamers will want a more powerful rig, but casual gamers who don't require face-melting frame rates can save a few bucks with this quad-core Inspiron.