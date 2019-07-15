Prime Day Steal: Save $300 On Dell's G5 Gaming Laptop

In the market for a gaming laptop under $1,000 that will last as long as you do?

Dell's 15-inch G5 gaming laptop pairs long battery life with a sleek dark chassis. While we've seen the G5 receive discounts before, this powerhouse of a laptop has rarely been more affordable than it is today. $779 gets you a configuration that features a Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card, a Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Powerful specs like these in a laptop under $800 is seriously impressive. While the last-gen GTX 1060 card isn't doing the system any favors compared to its latest competitors, attaining a 1080p resolution is effortless. While reviewing the laptop, we found the graphics performance to be middling when playing modern games on ultra. At it's current price, however, the performance to cost ratio is stellar.

The system's highlight is its ability to be upgraded with ease. Swap out the M.2 or 3.5-inch storage drive to increase space, or improve performance with more RAM. The G5 lasted a full 6 hours and 17 minutes on our battery test, which is over two hours longer than the average budget gaming laptop.

For even more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best laptop deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on tablets, MacBooks, Chromebooks and gaming laptops.