Dell Launches XPS Duo 12 Convertible, XPS 10 Windows RT Tablet

Today at IFA Berlin, Dell unveiled three new XPS branded products, including the 12-inch XPS Duo 12 convertible, XPS 10 Windows RT tablet and the Dell XPS One 27 All-in-One desktop.

XPS Duo 12

The 12-inch XPS Duo 12 is a convertible laptop made with a carbon fiber lid, full HD touchscreen with edge-to-edge glass, up to a Core i7 processor and a backlit keyboard. In clamshell mode it looks like a normal laptop, but like Dell's previous Inspiron Duo, the screen itself flips over within its bezel to turn the notebook into a tablet.

Dell XPS 10

The 10-inch XPS 10 is a Windows RT tablet with an HD screen, a Qualcomm processor and a detachable keyboard. Because of its low-power ARM processor, Dell claims the XPS 10 will get 20 hours of battery life. The 10mm thick product has both microUSB and microSD Card slots.

Dell XPS One 27

The 27-inch Dell XPS One 27 has a whopping QuadHD (2160p) touchscreen and a stand that allows it to fold flat for tabletop use. According to Dell it is the first touch-screen desktop with this resolution.

We look forward to getting a closer look at these products in the near future.