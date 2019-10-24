Call of Duty Modern Warfare Will Cost You 175GB of Storage

Infinity Ward is asking you to sacrifice 175GB of your hard drive over to play the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Technically, an Activision blog post states that "175GB is the storage space we recommend players keep available in order to download the post-launch content," and that the base download will be smaller.
Listen, no matter how much post-launch content you're peddling, 175GB is ridiculous. What if someone has a cheap gaming laptop with a 256GB SSD? Their drive will literally be fried over one game, and even if someone has a 512GB SSD, that's nearly half of the drive.
Here are some huge AAA titles with excellent graphics that don't take up nearly as much space:
- Grand Theft Auto V: 72GB
- Witcher 3 The Wild Hunt: 35GB
- Middle-earth Shadow of War: 70GB
- Quantum Break: 68GB
- Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain: 28GB
Come on, Infinity Ward. A game as huge and as beautiful as Metal Gear Solid V asks to take up a only 28GB of storage. Even a game as crazy realistic as Red Dead Redemption II is going to take up 150GB, which is somehow still less space than Modern Warfare.
Outside of the minimum storage space, here are the rest of the requirements to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare minimum requirements
- Requires DirectX 12 compatible system
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- HDD: 175GB HD space
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Overall, the minimum specs are pretty slim, but you shouldn't ask anyone to take up 175GB of storage, even if it is post-launch content.
If you want to go all out, running Modern Warfare at 4K with Ray Tracing at a high frame rate, then you'll need this:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ultra RTX requirements
- Requires DirectX 12 compatible system
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
- RAM: 16GB RAM
- HDD: 175GB HD space
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
However, unless you're delivering the biggest game to ever exist, there's no reason for this crazy hard drive requirement. Optimize your game, Infinity Ward.
Credit: Activision