Best of MWC 2015

The most important mobile technology trade show on Earth, the Mobile World Congress draws more than 80,000 people from around the globe to see everything from smartphones and tablets to smartwatches and VR headsets. This year, the Laptop Mag team invaded the show floor, looking for devices that are not only innovative, but also worthy of keeping on your shopping radar. These are the best products of Mobile World Congress 2015.

Best Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung has finally traded plastic for premium with the Galaxy S6 Edge. The smartphone's glass-and-metal design outclasses the iPhone, and its curved 5.1-inch, quad-HD display is sure to turn heads. It's just as appealing on the inside, with a faster and brighter 16-megapixel camera, wireless-charging capability and Samsung Pay, which will allow easy mobile payments in more places than Apple Pay.

MORE: Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge Hands-on: iPhone-Beating Designs

Best Mobile Accessory: Lenovo Pocket Projector

Lenovo's Pocket Projector is the accessory to get if you want to share all kinds of media for work and play. At $199, this device delivers 854 x 480 pixels of resolution and a fairly bright 50 lumens, giving you a picture up to 110 inches in size. The clever design almost begs for you to project a movie on your ceiling, as it can twist a full 180 degrees from the middle. And don’t worry about wires, because you can stream content from your phone to the projector via Miracast or DLNA mode.

MORE: Lenovo Pocket Projector Streams Content from Your Phone

Best Laptop: HP Spectre x360

If you're looking for an Ultrabook that will turn heads at your next meeting, HP's Spectre x360 will do the trick. The x360 is HP's classiest convertible yet, with a stylish and sturdy CNC aluminum design that can bend from laptop to tablet mode via a 360-degree hinge. Sporting a rich, 13-inch 1080p display, up to an Intel Core i7 processor and an estimated 12.5 hours of battery life, the Spectre x360 is built to be as powerful as it is beautiful.

MORE: HP Spectre X360: Premium Hybrid with 12-Hour Battery

Best Tablet: Sony Xperia Z4

It's slim, waterproof and even lighter than Air. Sony's Xperia Z4 is the company's sexiest slate yet, packing a gorgeous 2K display into its stunningly thin design. The Z4's 6,000-mAh battery is built to offer 17 hours of video playback, which makes it ideal for binge-watching movies by the pool or playing PS4 games via its Remote Play app. With a beefy octa-core processor and an optional Bluetooth keyboard dock, the Z4 packs plenty of power and versatility inside its feathery frame.

MORE: Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet Hands-on

Best Budget Tablet: Lenovo A10-70

For a mere $199, you get a lot in the new Lenovo A10-70 tablet. This 10-inch device has a stunning 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display, a 1.5-GHz quad-core MediaTek processor and 16GB of memory (expandable via microSD). But the speakers are the coolest feature -- the back-facing sound bar supports Dolby Atmos technology for theater-quality sound. Throw in an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-MP front shooter and 10 hours of battery life, and you have your next premium tablet at a very affordable price.

MORE: Lenovo Unleashes a Trio of Low-Cost Android and Windows Tablets