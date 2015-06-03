Best of Computex Awards 2015

Tech and gaming enthusiasts converged upon the bustling city of Taipei, Taiwan, for the annual consumer electronics showcase, Computex. This year, at the gaming-centric show, we saw a bevy of laptops featuring Nvidia's G-Sync technology for smoother game play, as well as a wide selection of gaming peripherals. We also saw USB 3.1 Type-C ports appear on many devices, and every major manufacturer promised to bring Windows 10 to their lineups. We scoured the show to bring you the best of what we saw at Computex 2015.

Best Laptop: MSI GT72 with Tobii

If the powerful, intimidatingly named MSI GT72 Dominator Pro didn't blow you away before, it's about to. With a Tobii Eyex camera built in, the new GT72 lets you control compatible games with your eyes, so you can navigate just by looking in the direction you want. The updated gaming notebook also features Nvidia's G-Sync technology to deliver extremely smooth game play by synchronizing display refresh rates to the GPU, thus eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stuttering. MORE: MSI Adds Tobii Eye Control, G-Sync to the G72 Dominator

Best Hybrid: Acer Aspire Switch 11 V

The lightweight Acer Aspire Switch 11 V doesn't skimp on usability or specs. Its 11.6-inch detachable display has a sharp, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution with zero air gap for better image quality. A new hinge design makes snapping the top on and off easier than ever, while a power-efficient Intel Core M processor promises 8 hours of endurance. MORE: Acer Aspire Switch 11 V Pops Its Top With New Hinge

Best Enabling Tech: Nvidia G-Sync for Laptops

Even the most powerful gaming laptop starts looking lame when you see taring and visual artifacts on the screen. Previously available only on desktops, G-Sync allows a notebook's Nvidia GPU to communicate with the machine's display panel so that the refresh rate and the frame rate don't contradict each other during games. Major laptop vendors including Asus, MSI and Gigabyte all announced G-Sync-powered notebooks during Computex, ensuring that your AAA titles will look as good as they play. MORE: Asus Adds G-Sync to G751 Gaming Notebook

Best Tablet: Asus ZenPad S 8.0

Asus takes looking sharp quite seriously. Not only is the company's new ZenPad S 8.0 a sexy, slim tablet, but the Android Lollipop device also boasts a striking 2K IPS display. With its front-facing speakers and battery that is supposed to last up to 8 hours, the ZenPad S 8.0 looks like a solid multimedia companion. Plus, it features a USB Type-C charging port, meaning you can plug in the device's cable with any side facing up to recharge it. MORE: Asus Unviels Colorful, 8-Inch ZenPad Tablets With Lots of Accessories

Best Accessory: Asus E1Z Projector

Not only is the Asus E1Z projector the first to connect directly to Android tablets and phones via a wire, but it also boasts one of the highest brightness ratings we've seen for a pocket projector, at 150 lumens. This means you can stream your Android interface to any blank wall and get clearer and brighter quality. Depending on how far back you pull the projector, it can display clear images at up to 110 inches wide. With its high-capacity onboard battery, the E1z also doubles as a portable charger for your smartphone or tablet. MORE: Asus USB Projector Makes Your Phone's Images Big and Beautiful