AT&T To Sell MiFi Starting November 21st, Data Plans Begin At $35

If you're lucky enough to live in an area where AT&T's network is both strong and fast, there's good news today. The carrier is getting its own MiFi device (model 2372), which they'll start selling on November 21. It'll cost $149 but the sweet $100 rebate makes it a bit more tempting. However, the data plan prices do not.

According to MobileCrunch, AT&T will charge $35/mo for 200MB and $60/mo for 5GB. Yes, you read that right. As MC's Greg Kumparak helpfully points out, the first plan will run you 17 cents/MB and the second is 1 cent/MB. The Virgin Mobile $40 unlimited data for MiFi plan is looking pretty sweet in comparison.

Users will be able to connect up to 5 devices at once, and it'll run on the HSPA 7.2 network, which promises "even faster mobile broadband speeds" according to the release. This MiFi will be the first in the Americas to have MiFi OS pre-loaded. This browser-based portal will allow users to install web widgets and run apps from the router itself. It's been available on MiFis overseas for a while now.

I can't imagine how this makes any sense, especially given the stress AT&T's network is already under. Maybe the carrier knows something we don't? Or maybe they're counting on customer loyalty. Would you buy this device for these data rates?