AT&T Snags Nokia Lumia 920 Exclusive, Also Offering Lumia 820

In a move that should surprise no one, AT&T announced this morning that it will be the exclusive U.S. carrier for Nokia's flagship Lumia 920 Windows Phone 8 handset, continuing its lock-down of the high-end Lumia line. The Lumia 900 Windows Phone 7 handset was also AT&T-only.

The company additionally announced plans to carry the more mainstream Lumia 820. Both phones will show up on store shelves on an unspecified November day, though earlier reports pegged the launch for November 2nd.

We were impressed by the Lumia 920's colorful exterior, crisp PureView-powered pictures and its sharp, bright display when we saw the phone firsthand at Nokia's launch event. The phone packs a few particularly nifty features, including wireless charging and the augmented reality City Lens app. The Lumia 820, meanwhile, sports a display of slightly lower -- but still HD -- resolution than the Lumia 920 and interchangeable shells instead of wireless charging.

Both 4G-enabled phones run on a dual-core 1.5-GHz Snapdragon S4 CPU and 1GB of RAM; the Lumia 920 has 32GB of onboard storage, while the Lumia 820 has 8GB.

Nokia's decision to go with AT&T as the exclusive carrier of its flagship phone differs from HTC's Windows Phone strategy; that company's suspiciously Lumia-esque Windows Phone 8X handset will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. We'll bring you reviews of all the various Windows Phone 8 handsets as soon as they become available.