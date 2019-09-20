Asus' New Chromebook Flip C433 Coming to the US in October [Update]

Update Sept 20: An Asus representative informed us that the Chromebook Flip C433 will arrive in the US in October exclusively at Best Buy. Pricing has not been determined.

Asus will soon release a cheaper version of our favorite Chromebook. The Chromebook Flip C433 is a more affordable variant of the Chromebook Flip C434, the best laptop on the market for Chrome OS users. The C433 will have similar specs to the C434 except you won't be able to configure it with a Core i7-8500Y CPU.

Asus will start selling the Chromebook C433 in the UK in October for £499. There's no word yet on US availability but we've reached out to Asus to find out more.

Asus' product page for the C433 shows that the laptop will come with either a Core m3-8100Y or Core i5-8200Y CPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Those components mean the Flip C433 should be perfectly capable of running multiple Google Chrome tabs running HD videos or streaming music.

Asus will offer three storage options: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Like the C434, the C433 will have a 14-inch, 1080p display, weigh just over 3 pounds (3.3 pounds) and come with a backlit keyboard, an HD webcam, and a microSD card reader. Based on the images posted to Asus' website, the C433 appears to have a light-blue metal chassis that we're dying to see in person.

Asus hit a home run with the Chromebook Flip C434. The 14-inch laptop's modern aluminum chassis, fast performance and long battery life was enough to earn it a 4.5-star rating and Editor's Choice Award. But despite all it has to offer, we can't help but feel that the C434's $569 price tag is a bit steep. If the C433 can give us everything the C434 offers but at a lower price, it could dethrone its own sibling as the best laptop for Chromebook users.

We'll be on the lookout for the Chromebook Flip C433's US availability so we can give you a full review of this exciting laptop.